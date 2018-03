List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Low Blood Pressure. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Low Blood Pressure

Cilnidipine Cilnidipine is a calcium antagonist or calcium channel blocker prescribed to treat the high blood pressure in patients with essential hypertension. In contrast to most other calcium channel blockers, cilnidipine blocks two types of calcium channels the L type channels in the blood vessels and the N type channels in the nervous tissue. It relaxes the blood vessels, therefore reducing the stress on the heart. It is approved for use in some countries including India, but not in the United States. Trade Names : More...

Mephentermine Mephentermine is a cardiac stimulant, prescribed for hypotension (low blood pressure). Trade Names :

Midodrine Midodrine is an antihypotensive and vasopressor, prescribed for orthostatic hypotension (low blood pressure when standing) and narrowing of the blood vessel, which leads to an increase in blood pressure. It is also prescribed for chronic fatigue syndrome (condition characterized by low stamina, fatigue, muscle pain and depression).

Norepinephrine Norepinephrine is prescribed for low blood pressure (hypotension) that can occur with certain medical conditions or surgical procedures. It is often used during CPR (cardio-pulmonary resuscitation). It is a catecholamine with multiple roles including as a hormone and a neurotransmitter. Trade Names :

Phenylephrine Phenylephrine is a selective alpha agonist, used to increase blood pressure and topically as a nasal decongestant. It is also used in the eye to dilate the pupil or to constrict superficial blood vessels in eye allergy. Trade Names : More...