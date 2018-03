Aspirin is an analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for pain, heart attack and fever. The drug decreases the substances that cause pain and inflammation.

Clopidogrel is an anti-platelet agent, that is, a drug that inhibits the ability of platelets to clump together as part of a blood clot. Clopidogrel is prescribed either alone or with other medications for prevention or treatment of stroke and heart attack (which are usually caused by blood clots) in persons who are at high risk.

Trade Names :