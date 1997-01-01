Drugs for Atopic Dermatitis

Dupilumab is prescribed for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (a skin disorder in which the skin is dry and itchy with red and scaly rashes) in adult patients who do not respond to topical therapies or who cannot tolerate the medicines that are normally used to treat it.
Dupilumab is an interleukin 4-receptor alpha antagonist. It interferes with the signaling of the inflammatory mediators interleukin-4 and interleukin-13, thereby reducing the inflammation
in the body.
Dupilumab is used along with topical corticosteroids or alone as a monotherapy.