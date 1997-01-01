medindia
Drugs for Atopic Dermatitis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Atopic Dermatitis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis

Dupilumab

Dupilumab is prescribed for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (a skin disorder in which the skin is dry and itchy with red and scaly rashes) in adult patients who do not respond to topical therapies or who cannot tolerate the medicines that are normally used to treat it. Dupilumab is an interleukin 4-receptor alpha antagonist. It interferes with the signaling of the inflammatory mediators interleukin-4 and interleukin-13, thereby reducing the inflammation in the body. Dupilumab is used along with topical corticosteroids or alone as a monotherapy.
Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis is an inflammatory, non-contagious, chronic skin disorder that involves scaly and itchy rashes. It is also called eczema, dermatitis or atopy.
Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
