Drugs for Atopic Dermatitis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Atopic Dermatitis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Dupilumab Dupilumab is prescribed for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (a skin disorder in which the skin is dry and itchy with red and scaly rashes) in adult patients who do not respond to topical therapies or who cannot tolerate the medicines that are normally used to treat it. Dupilumab is an interleukin 4-receptor alpha antagonist. It interferes with the signaling of the inflammatory mediators interleukin-4 and interleukin-13, thereby reducing the inflammation in the body. Dupilumab is used along with topical corticosteroids or alone as a monotherapy. Tacrolimus Tacrolimus is an immunosupressant, prescribed for preventing organ rejection during transplantation. It decreases the activity of immune system to prevent an organ from rejection.