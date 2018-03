Ciprofloxacin is a fluoroquinoloneantibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, urinary tract, skin, bones and joint infections. It is also used to treat gastrointestinal infections.

Ribavirin is an antiviral agent, prescribed for severe Respiratory Syncytial Viral infection in infants and children, especially those with other risk factors such as heart disease. It is also used in chronic hepatitis C infection combined with Peginterferon.

Trade Names :