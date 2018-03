List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Anal Cancer. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Anal Cancer

Bevacizumab Bevacizumab is used to treat certain types of advanced lung cancer. It is also used to treat certain types of brain, breast, kidney, colon, or rectal cancer along with other cancer medicines.

Floxuridine Injection Floxuridine Injection is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for gastrointestinal adenocarcinoma.

Human Papillomavirus Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus Quadrivalent is a vaccine, prescribed for cervical, vulvar, vaginal, and anal cancer, genital warts caused by HPV. Trade Names :