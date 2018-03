Drugs for Alcoholic Liver

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Alcoholic Liver . Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Alcoholic Liver Disease L-Ornithine L-Aspartate L-Ornithine L-Aspartate is a stable salt of the amino acids ornithine and aspartic acid, prescribed for the treatment of high ammonia levels or severe liver impairment. It is also used for end-stage cirrhosis. Metadoxine Metadoxine is a hepatoprotective agent, prescribed for the treatment of fatty liver due to alcoholism. Trade Names : Ondansetron Ondansetron is a 5-HT3 receptor antagonist, prescribed for nausea and vomiting caused by cancer chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery. It blocks serotonin receptors in the vomiting center and on nerves supplying the digestive system. Trade Names : More... Silymarin Silymarin is a herb, prescribed for liver disease. Trade Names : More...