Fungicides

ICD Code -Y40.7

Ciclopirox This medication is an antifungal, prescribed for skin infections such as athlete's foot, jock itch, ringworm, yeast infections and seborrheic dermatitis (inflammatory skin condition).

Econazole This medication is an antifungal agent; prescribed for vaginal thrush, skin infections, athlete's foot and jock itch.

Ketoconazole This medication is an anti-fungal agent, prescribed for jock itch, athlete's foot and other infections.

Miconazole This medication is an anti-fungal agent, prescribed for various skin infections such as athlete’s foot and jock itch and also for vaginal yeast infections.

Nystatin This medication is a polyene antifungal drug, prescribed for fungal infections of the skin, mouth, vagina and intestinal tract.

Nystatin/Triamcinolone