Expectorant And Cough Products

ICD Code -Y55.4

Acetylcysteine This medication is a mucolytic agent, prescribed for chronic bronchopulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis and others.

Ambroxol This medication is a mucolytic agent, prescribed for various respiratory diseases such as emphysema with bronchitis pneumoconiosis, chronic inflammatory pulmonary conditions, tracheobronchitis (respiratory tract inflammation), bronchiectasis, bronchitis with bronchospasm asthma.

Benzonatate This medication is a non-narcotic cough suppressant, prescribed for cough.

Codeine This medication is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for pain and cough.

Guaifenesin This medication is an expectorant, prescribed for chest congestion.

