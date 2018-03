Contraceptives

ICD Code -Y42.4

Drospirenone and Estradiol This medication is a combination of 2 hormones (estrogen and progestin), prescribed for preventing pregnancy.

Drospirenone- Estradiol- Levomefolate This combination medication contains progesterone and estrogen, prescribed for preventing pregnancy.

Norgestimate and ethinyl estradiol This medication is estrogen and progestin combination, prescribed for preventing pregnancy.

Northindrone