Beta- Adrenergic Blockers

ICD Code -Y51.7

Atenolol Atenolol blocks beta-1 receptors, which are present on the heart.

Carvedilol This medication is an alpha- and beta-blocker, prescribed for heart failure and high blood pressure.

Celiprolol This medication is a beta-blocker, prescribed for hypertension.

Labetalol This medication is a beta-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure, including high blood pressure during pregnancy.

Metoprolol This medication is a beta-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or with other medications.

Metoprolol, Extended Release

Nadolol This medication is a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain.

Pindolol This medication is a beta blocker, prescribed for hypertension.

Propranolol This medication is a beta-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain.

Propranolol, Sustained Relsease

Sotalol This medication is a non-selective beta-blocker, prescribed for irregular heartbeats.

Timolol Oral This medication is a beta-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and to prevent heart pain and recurrence of heart attacks.

