Beta- Adrenergic Blockers
ICD Code -Y51.7
Atenolol blocks beta-1 receptors, which are present on the heart.
This medication is an alpha- and beta-blocker, prescribed for heart failure and high blood pressure.
This medication is a beta-blocker, prescribed for hypertension.
This medication is a beta-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure, including high blood pressure during pregnancy.
This medication is a beta-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or with other medications.
Metoprolol, Extended Release
This medication is a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain.
This medication is a beta blocker, prescribed for hypertension.
This medication is a beta-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain.
Propranolol, Sustained Relsease
This medication is a non-selective beta-blocker, prescribed for irregular heartbeats.
This medication is a beta-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and to prevent heart pain and recurrence of heart attacks.
