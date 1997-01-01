Antispasmodics
ICD Code -Y55.1
This medication is a vasodilator, prescribed for Raynaud’s disease and leg cramps.
This medication is an antispasmodic, prescribed for gastrointestinal tract spasm.
This medication is an antispasmodic, prescribed for pain and dysfunction caused by smooth muscle spasm.
This medication is an antispasmodic, prescribed for muscle spasms.
This medication is a musculotropic antispasmodic agent without atropic, prescribed for irritable bowel syndrome, and GI tract spasm.
This medication is an antimuscarinic agent, prescribed for the treatment of peptic ulcer combined with other medication.
This medication is a urinary antiseptic, prescribed for urinary tract infections.
This medication is a gastroprokinetic agent, prescribed for acid reflux, irritable bowel syndrome and indigestion.
Propyleneglycol
This medication is a neuromuscular blocker, prescribed as an adjunct to general anesthesia to facilitate tracheal intubations.
This medication is a urinary antispasmodic agent, prescribed for overactive bladder with or without incontinence.
Trospium
This medication is an antispasmodic agent; prescribed for dysmenorrhea, GI spasm, post-operation pain, tenesmus (incomplete defecation), urinary tract and bile stone colic.