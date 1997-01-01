Antispasmodics

Cyclandelate This medication is a vasodilator, prescribed for Raynaud’s disease and leg cramps.

Dicycloverine Hydrochloride This medication is an antispasmodic, prescribed for gastrointestinal tract spasm.

Drotaverine This medication is an antispasmodic, prescribed for pain and dysfunction caused by smooth muscle spasm.

Fenoverine This medication is an antispasmodic, prescribed for muscle spasms.

Mebeverine This medication is a musculotropic antispasmodic agent without atropic, prescribed for irritable bowel syndrome, and GI tract spasm.

Mepenzolate This medication is an antimuscarinic agent, prescribed for the treatment of peptic ulcer combined with other medication.

Methenamine This medication is a urinary antiseptic, prescribed for urinary tract infections.

Mosapride This medication is a gastroprokinetic agent, prescribed for acid reflux, irritable bowel syndrome and indigestion.

Rapacuronium This medication is a neuromuscular blocker, prescribed as an adjunct to general anesthesia to facilitate tracheal intubations.

Solifenacin This medication is a urinary antispasmodic agent, prescribed for overactive bladder with or without incontinence.

