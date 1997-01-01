Antidiarrheals

ICD Code -Y53.6

Bismuth subsalicylate This medication is an antidiarrheal agent, prescribed for diarrhea, heartburn, and upset stomach.

Difenoxin and Atropine This medication is an antidiarrheal and anticholinergic combination, prescribed for acute nonspecific diarrhea.

Diphenoxylate and Atropine This combination medication contains antidiarrheal (a narcotic) and anticholinergic agent, prescribed for diarrhea.

Diphenoxylate/Atropine

Kaolin and Pectin This medication is an adsorbent and protectant combination, prescribed for diarrhea.

Lactobacillus acidophilus This medication is a bacteria that exists naturally in the body, primarily in the intestines and the vagina.

Loperamide This medication is an antidiarrheal agent, prescribed for diarrhea.

Paregoric This medication is an opiate, prescribed for diarrhea.