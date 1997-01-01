Antidiarrheals
ICD Code -Y53.6
This medication is an antidiarrheal agent, prescribed for diarrhea, heartburn, and upset stomach.
This medication is an antidiarrheal and anticholinergic combination, prescribed for acute nonspecific diarrhea.
This combination medication contains antidiarrheal (a narcotic) and anticholinergic agent, prescribed for diarrhea.
Diphenoxylate/Atropine
This medication is an adsorbent and protectant combination, prescribed for diarrhea.
This medication is a bacteria that exists naturally in the body, primarily in the intestines and the vagina.
This medication is an antidiarrheal agent, prescribed for diarrhea.
This medication is an opiate, prescribed for diarrhea.
This medication is an oral enkephalinase inhibitor, prescribed for diarrhea.