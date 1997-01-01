Anticholinergics

ICD Code -Y51.3

Atropine and Diphenoxylate This medication is an antidiarrheal and anticholinergic combination, prescribed for diarrhea.

Atropine Ophthalmic This medication is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for inflammatory eye disorders.

Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic This medication is a tropane alkaloid, prescribed for dilatation of pupil.

Chlordiazepoxide and Clidinium Bromide This combination medication contains benzodiazepine and anticholinergic agents (antispasmodics), prescribed for ulcer and irritable bowel syndrome.

Darifenacin This medication is a muscarinic receptor antagonist, prescribed for overactive bladder with symptoms of urinary incontinence, urgency and frequency.

Fesoterodine fumarate This medication is an antimuscarinic agent, prescribed for overactive bladder with symptoms of urinary frequency, urgency, and leakage.

Glycopyrolate

Homatropine hydrobromide This medication is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for treating certain eye conditions such as iritis and iridocyclitis.

Oxybutynin Hydrochloride Oxybutynin belongs to group of drugs known as antispasmodics and anticholinergics.

Tolterodine Tolterodine belongs to a class of medicines known as antimuscarinics.