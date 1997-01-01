Anticholinergics
ICD Code -Y51.3
This medication is an antidiarrheal and anticholinergic combination, prescribed for diarrhea.
This medication is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for inflammatory eye disorders.
This medication is a tropane alkaloid, prescribed for dilatation of pupil.
This combination medication contains benzodiazepine and anticholinergic agents (antispasmodics), prescribed for ulcer and irritable bowel syndrome.
This medication is a muscarinic receptor antagonist, prescribed for overactive bladder with symptoms of urinary incontinence, urgency and frequency.
This medication is an antimuscarinic agent, prescribed for overactive bladder with symptoms of urinary frequency, urgency, and leakage.
Glycopyrolate
This medication is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for treating certain eye conditions such as iritis and iridocyclitis.
Oxybutynin belongs to group of drugs known as antispasmodics and anticholinergics.
Tolterodine belongs to a class of medicines known as antimuscarinics.
This medication is an anticholinergic, prescribed to produce mydriasis (dilatation of the pupil).