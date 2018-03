Trifluoperazine and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Trifluoperazine interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.



Drug Name : Trifluoperazine Trifluoperazine Interactions with Food and Herbs Kava-Kava:Trifluoperazine interacts with kava-kava which may increase the side effects of the drug like drowsiness, dizziness, muscle weakness, blurred vision and hypotension (fall in blood pressure).





Trifluoperazine Interactions with Alcohol Don't take trifluoperazine with alcohol, as it may increase side effects of trifluoperazine like drowsiness, dizziness and fatigue.





How to Take the Medication - Trifluoperazine Trifluoperazine comes in the form of a tablet to take by mouth. You can take this medicine 1-2 times a day, but at the same time each day. The dose may be increased gradually during the treatment by your physician according to your condition and severity of your symptoms.