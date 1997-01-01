Triazolam and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Triazolam interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Triazolam
Triazolam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed as a sedative to treat severe insomnia.
Triazolam Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit Juice: Grapefruit juice increases the plasma drug concentration of triazolam in the body.
Triazolam Interactions with Alcohol
Alcohol adds to the effects of triazolam on central nervous system resulting in excessive drowsiness and decreased motor skills. You must avoid alcohol with triazolam, particularly when you need to be alert.
How to Take the Medication - Triazolam
Triazolam is available as a tablet. It's better to take it at bedtime but not with or shortly after a meal as it may not work well if you take it with food. After taking this drug, you must sleep for 7-8 hours. If you feel any changes in your thinking or behavior, call your doctor immediately. Follow the exact instructions from your doctor. Do not double the dose and do not stop the drug suddenly without talking to your doctor. When you start taking triazolam, your doctor will provide you a sheet with information on the drug. Read it carefully and clarify your doubts if any.