Trandolapril and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Drug Name : Trandolapril
Trandolapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or with other medications. Lowering high blood pressure helps prevent strokes, heart attacks and kidney problems. This medication is also used to improve survival after an acute h
Trandolapril Interactions with Food and Herbs
Foods with High Salt Contents: If you are taking trandolapril, you should avoid sodium, calcium and magnesium-rich foods. The combination may reduce the blood pressure-lowering effect of trandolapril. Particularly, you should not take potassium-rich foods like banana, green leafy vegetables and oranges since trandolapril increases blood potassium levels.
Trandolapril Interactions with Alcohol
Alcohol with trandolapril will lower the blood pressure resulting in dizziness or fainting. It's better to avoid alcohol when you are on trandolapril to avoid unwanted side effects.
How to Take the Medication - Trandolapril
Trandolapril comes in the tablet form which can be taken once a day either with food or on an empty stomach. Read the complete prescription label and follow the instructions carefully as directed by your doctor. Do not miss the dose. If you miss the dose, take as soon as you remember. Do not take double dose at the same time.