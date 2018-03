Terazosin and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Terazosin interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.



Drug Name : Terazosin Terazosin Interactions with Food and Herbs Grapefruit Juice: The interaction of terazosin and grapefruit juice may cause severe lowering of blood pressure.

Tobacco: Nicotine in tobacco irritates the bladder. Therefore, avoid smoking if you are taking terazosin for urinary problems.





Terazosin Interactions with Alcohol The interaction of alcohol with terazosin can lead to severe dizziness, faintness or lightheadedness.



How to Take the Medication - Terazosin Terazosin comes in the form of a capsule which is usually taken once or twice daily. Stick to the recommended dose and the instructions given by your doctor. Your first dose of terazosin may make you faint or feel dizzy, and should therefore be taken at bedtime. Do not skip a dose. If you miss it, take it as soon as you remember. Do not double the dose to make up the missed dose. It may take 4-6 weeks to produce a good response. Even if you feel well, do not stop the medicine without consulting your doctor.