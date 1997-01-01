Telmisartan and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Telmisartan interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Telmisartan
Telmisartan is angiotensin receptor blocker (ARBs), prescribed for hypertension.
Trade Names
More...
Telmisartan Interactions with Food and Herbs
Potassium rich foods: Avoid food items that are rich in potassium like noni juice, bananas, nuts and sweet potatoes when you are taking telmisartan as it might lead to hyperkalemia or high blood potassium levels.
Telmisartan Interactions with Alcohol
Intake of alcohol with telmisartan can cause drowsiness, dizziness and lightheadedness or fainting. It is better to avoid alcohol while taking telmisartan.
How to Take the Medication - Telmisartan
Telmisartan is available in the form of a tablet which can be taken before or after meals. Read the information leaflet carefully and. follow the instructions exactly as directed. Take the medicine around the same time every day. Even if you feel well, do not stop the medicine suddenly without consulting the doctor.