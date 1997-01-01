Spironolactone and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Spironolactone interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Spironolactone
Spironolactone is a potassium-sparing diuretic, prescribed for hyperaldosteronism, low potassium levels, and for edema (fluid retention) caused by various conditions.
Trade Names
Spironolactone Interactions with Food and Herbs
Diuretic Herbs: Avoid diuretic herbs like Dandelion, Uva ursi, Juniper, Buchu, Cleavers, Horsetail, and Gravel root with spironolactone as they can cause additional diuresis.
Magnesium-rich foods: Fish, dark greens and nuts which are rich in magnesium might interact with spironolactone when taken together resulting in the accumulation of excess magnesium in the body.
Sodium rich foods: Sodium-rich foods when taken by a patient on spironolactone will affect the excretion of excess water from the body.
Licorice:Licorice should not be used with diuretics like spironolactone as it can reduce the efficacy of spironolactone.
Spironolactone Interactions with Alcohol
Drinking alcohol while taking spironolactone can result in excessive dizziness.
How to Take the Medication - Spironolactone
Spironolactone is available in the tablet form which you may take 1-2 times in a day with food or on an empty stomach. Follow the instructions given on the prescription label. Spironolactone will take at least 2 weeks to show good results. So don't stop the medicine suddenly without the doctor's knowledge