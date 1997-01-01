Reserpine and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Reserpine interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Reserpine
Reserpine is an antihypertensive and antipsychotic, prescribed for high blood pressure.
Trade Names
Reserpine Interactions with Food and Herbs
Ginseng: Intake of ginseng while taking reserpine will reduce the effectiveness of reserpine. Ginseng is found to increase the blood pressure and therefore should be avoided with antihypertensive medications.
Reserpine Interactions with Alcohol
Alcohol interacts with reserpine and may result in dizziness or fainting while standing up (postural hypotension).
How to Take the Medication - Reserpine
Reserpine is available in the form of a tablet to be taken once daily. Take the medicine at around the same time every day. Stick to the recommended dose and don't skip a dose. Follow the instructions exactly as directed. Even if you feel good, do not stop the medicine without talking to your doctor.