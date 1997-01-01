Ramipril and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Ramipril interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Ramipril
Ramipril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, used alone or in combination with other medications to treat high blood pressure. It is also used to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in patients at risk for these problems and to improve survival in patients with hea
Trade Names
Ramipril Interactions with Food and Herbs
Potassium Rich Foods: Ramipril increases blood potassium level which can lead to irregular heartbeat. It is better to avoid potassium-rich foods like bananas, oranges, green leafy vegetables and salt substitutes containing potassium when you are on ramipril.
Ramipril Interactions with Alcohol
Avoid alcohol while taking ramipril as it can worsen the side effects of the drug. It will make you feel more sleepy or dizzy.
How to Take the Medication - Ramipril
Ramipril is available in the form of a capsule, tablet and/or an oral liquid. You can take this medicine once or twice a day either with food or on an empty stomach. Swallow the capsule whole or else open the capsule and mix the contents with water or apple juice. Follow the recommended dose and instructions strictly. Do not double the dose to make up for the missed dose.