Paroxetine and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Drug Name : Paroxetine
Paroxetine is an SSRI antidepressant, prescribed for major depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety and generalized anxiety disorder.
St.John's Wort: You may experience grogginess (unsteadiness), lethargy, nausea, weakness and fatigue after taking St. John's Wort with paroxetine. So, consult with your doctor before taking St. John's Wort if you are taking paroxetine.
Tyramine-Rich Food Products: Interaction between paroxetine and tyramine-rich foods like cheese, milk, beef, chicken liver, meat extract, avocados, bananas, canned figs, soy beans and excess chocolate can result in sudden and dangerous increase in blood pressure.
Alcohol should not be taken with paroxetine since it may reduce the effect of the drug. You may feel symptoms like anxiety, vomiting, nausea and tiredness with the combination.
Paroxetine is available as a tablet, an extended release tablet, a capsule and an oral suspension. Be aware of recommended dose.