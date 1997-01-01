Nebivolol and its Interactions with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine

Nebivolol interaction with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Nebivolol
Nebivolol is a beta-blocker, prescribed for hypertension either alone or combined with other medications. It is also used for some cases of heart failure. It decreases the amount of blood pumped out from heart. This helps to decrease blood pressure and reduces the workload on the heart.
Nebivolol Interactions with Food and Herbs
Potassium Rich Foods:Potassium-rich foods when taken along with nebivolol can result in high potassium levels in the blood.
Pleurisy Root: Pleurisy roots are not recommended with most heart medications due to the cardiac glycoside content of the root.
Nebivolol Interactions with Alcohol
Nebivolol alone can cause drowsiness and low blood pressure. Intake of nebivolol along with alcohol will enhance the side effects of the drug.
Nebivolol Interactions with Caffeine
While taking beta blockers, you should avoid caffeine-containing food items and beverages since caffeine has the ability to decrease the effectiveness of the drug.
How to Take the Medication - Nebivolol
Nebivolol comes as a tablet to be taken once a day with food or on an empty stomach. To get a positive response and to remember to take the medicine, take it at the same time every day. Follow the instructions given by your doctor. Don't skip a dose and do not take double the dose at a time to compensate the missed dose.