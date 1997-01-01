Midazolam and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Midazolam interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Midazolam
Midazolam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for preoperative sedation, anxiolysis and amnesia.
Trade Names
More...
Midazolam Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit and Juice: Grapefruit and grapefruit juice interact with midazolam leading to potentially dangerous side effects.
Mango: Mango may inhibit some enzymes, and therefore possibly increases the blood level of midazolam.
St.John's Wort:St. John's Wort (Hypericum perforatum) may reduce the plasma concentration of midazolam..
Midazolam Interactions with Alcohol
Alcohol adds to the effect of midazolam on the central nervous system resulting in excessive drowsiness and decreased motor skill.
How to Take the Medication - Midazolam
Midazolam is available as a solution (liquid) to be injected into the muscle or vein. If you receive this medicine over a long period of time, your body will be dependent on it. Therefore, the medication may have to be stopped gradually rather than all at once.