Lovastatin and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Lovastatin interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Lovastatin
Lovastatin is a HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, prescribed for high cholesterol.
Trade Names
Lovastatin Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit Juice: Grapefruit juice increases the level of lovastatin in the blood resulting in unwanted side effects like muscle fiber breakdown, kidney failure, muscle and joint pain.
Fatty Foods: Intake of fatty food with lovastatin may decrease the effectiveness of the drug in lowering the cholesterol levels.
Lovastatin Interactions with Alcohol
Lovastatin interacts with alcohol and as a result of this interaction, severe liver damage may arise.
How to Take the Medication - Lovastatin
Lovastatin is available in the form of a regular and an extended release tablet. A regular tablet can be taken once or twice a day with meals and an extended release tablet can be taken once a day at bedtime. Stick to the recommended dose and follow the instructions exactly as directed. Continue the recommended dose and do not stop the medicine even if you feel well.