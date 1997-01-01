Hydrochlorothiazide and its Interactions with Alcohol

Hydrochlorothiazide interaction with Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication and if there is any drug-alcohol interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Hydrochlorothiazide
Hydrochlorothiazide is a thiazide diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure (hypertension) and edema.
Trade Names
Hydrochlorothiazide Interactions with Alcohol
Consumption of alcohol with hydrochlorothiazide produces additive effects on lowering the blood pressure. As a result of this combined use, you may experience dizziness, lightheadedness or fainting.
How to Take the Medication - Hydrochlorothiazide
Hydrochlorothiazide is available in the form of a tablet, capsule and an oral solution to take directly by mouth. It can be taken 1-2 times in a day. Follow the instructions exactly as directed.