Haloperidol and its Interactions with Alcohol

Haloperidol interaction with Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication and if there is any drug-alcohol interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.



Drug Name : Haloperidol Haloperidol Interactions with Alcohol Alcohol can worsen the side effects of haloperidol. Drowsiness, dizziness, confusion, mood changes and difficulty in concentration can occur while taking alcohol with haloperidol.





How to Take the Medication - Haloperidol You can take haloperidol 2-3 times a day with food or on an empty stomach as directed by your doctor. Do not exceed the recommended dose. Dilute the liquid form with water, or orange, apple or tomato juice and take immediately after mixing.