Glyceryl Trinitrate and its Interactions with Alcohol

Glyceryl Trinitrate interaction with Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication and if there is any drug-alcohol interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Glyceryl Trinitrate
Glyceryl Trinitrate is an organic nitrate, prescribed for angina and heart failure.
Trade Names
Glyceryl Trinitrate Interactions with Alcohol
Drinking alcohol with glyceryl trinitrate may cause lightheadedness. Avoid alcohol consumption while taking glyceryl trinitrate to prevent this unwanted side effect.
How to Take the Medication - Glyceryl Trinitrate
Glyceryl trinitrate comes in the form of a sublingual tablet which should be kept under the tongue to be dissolved slowly and bring about an immediate effect. Follow the given instructions exactly and remember the dose every time. Glyceryl trinitrate is also available as a spray, ointment, patch and injection.