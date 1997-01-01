Furosemide and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Furosemide interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Furosemide
Furosemide is a diuretic agent, prescribed for fluid retention in people with congestive heart failure, liver disease or kidney disorder.
Furosemide Interactions with Food and Herbs
Diuretic Herbs: Intake of diuretic herbs like dandelion, uva ursi, juniper, buchu, hibiscus and parsley with furosemide may result in excess diuresis.
Licorice: Licorice should not be used with loop diuretics like furosemide as it can worsen the side effects of the drug.
Furosemide Interactions with Alcohol
Alcohol may influence the effects of furosemide leading to severe dizziness, lightheadedness or fainting.
How to Take the Medication - Furosemide
Furosemide is available in a tablet and solution form to take by mouth. Generally it is prescribed to take 1-2 times per day. Furosemide can be used to treat an edema (you have to take daily once or on certain days in a week) and hypertension (you have to take it daily around the same time every day). Follow the instructions as given by your doctor's prescription. Don't stop the use of the medicine without consulting the doctor even if you feel good.