Fosinopril and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Drug Name : Fosinopril
Fosinopril is an angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure, heart failure and preventing kidney failure.
Fosinopril Interactions with Food and Herbs
Salt Substitutes: Those who are taking fosinopril should avoid sodium, calcium and magnesium-rich foods. The combination may increase blood pressure.
Potassium Rich Foods: Fosinopril has the capacity to increase blood potassium levels. This can result in irregular heartbeat. It is better to avoid potassium-rich foods like bananas, oranges, green leafy vegetables when you are on fosinopril.
Fosinopril Interactions with Alcohol
Avoid alcohol with fosinopril to avoid some unwanted side effects.
How to Take the Medication - Fosinopril
Fosinopril is available in the form of a tablet. You may take this once or twice a day either with food or on an empty stomach. In the beginning of the treatment, fosinopril is usually started at a low dose. Your doctor will gradually increase the dose as per your condition. Strictly follow the dose and instructions recommended. Do not stop the medicine without consulting your doctor.