Fluoxetine and its Interactions with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine

Fluoxetine interaction with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.

Drug Name : Fluoxetine

Fluoxetine is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression and anxiety. It is also used for obesity and eating disorders.

Fluoxetine Interactions with Food and Herbs

Cannabis sativa: Fluoxetine interacts with cannabis causing problems like drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, anxiety, panic, increased heart beat and confusion.
Tyramine-Rich Food Products: Interaction between fluoxetine and tyramine-rich foods like cheese, milk, beef, chicken liver, meat extract, avocados, bananas, canned figs, soy beans and excess chocolate can result in a sudden and dangerous increase in blood pressure.


Fluoxetine Interactions with Alcohol

The combination of alcohol with fluoxetine enhances sedation and makes you more tired and sleepy. As alcohol can make the symptoms of depression worse, it tends to reduce the benefits or effects of the drug.


Fluoxetine Interactions with Caffeine

Drinking coffee or cola drinks with fluoxetine increases the risk of serotonin syndrome with symptoms of high fever, sweating, agitation, confusion, trembling, diarrhea and abnormal muscle movements.


How to Take the Medication - Fluoxetine

In most cases, a tablet or capsule containing 20mg fluoxetine is prescribed as once daily dose. Fluoxetine can be taken before or after food. Don't crush, chew or break the tablet or open the capsule but swallow whole with a glass of water. Fluoxetine is also available as a liquid for oral use.




