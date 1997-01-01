Ethacrynic acid and its Interactions with Alcohol

Ethacrynic acid interaction with Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication and if there is any drug-alcohol interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Ethacrynic acid
Ethacrynic Acid is a loop diuretic, prescribed for fluid retention caused by heart, liver and severe kidney problems.
Ethacrynic acid Interactions with Alcohol
Intake of alcohol with ethacrynic acid may result in excessive lowering of blood pressure.
How to Take the Medication - Ethacrynic acid
Ethacrynic acid comes in the tablet form to take by mouth. It can be taken 1-2 times in a day. If you take once a day, take it in the morning and if twice a day, take it in the morning and afternoon after the meals. Use this tablet exactly as directed. Don't skip the dose. If you miss, don't take double the dose at the same time to make up the missed dose.