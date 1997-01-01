Eplerenone and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Eplerenone interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Eplerenone
Eplerenone is a mineral corticoid receptor antagonist, prescribed for high blood pressure and heart attack. It blocks the action of aldosterone, which aids in the regulation of blood pressure.
Trade Names
Eplerenone Interactions with Food and Herbs
Tobacco: Avoid cigarette smoking with eplerenone as it can lead to side effects.
Eplerenone Interactions with Alcohol
Alcohol may interact with eplerenone leading to side effects.
How to Take the Medication - Eplerenone
Eplerenone comes in the form of a tablet to be taken 1-2 times in a day. It can be taken either with food or on an empty stomach. Take the tablet at the same time every day to get better benefit and remember the dose. Follow the instructions exactly as directed by your doctor.