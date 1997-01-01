Enalapril and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Enalapril interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Enalapril
Enalapril is an ACE (angiotensin-converting enzyme) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or with other medications. It is also used for heart failure.
Enalapril Interactions with Food and Herbs
Salt Substitutes: Those who are taking enalapril should avoid sodium, calcium and magnesium-rich foods. The combination may cause increased blood pressure.
Potassium Rich Foods: Enalapril has the capacity to increase blood potassium level. Increased level of potassium can lead to irregular heartbeat. It is better to avoid potassium rich foods like bananas, oranges, green leafy vegetables and potassium containing salt when you are on enalapril.
Enalapril Interactions with Alcohol
The interaction of alcohol with enalapril may result in some unwanted side effects.
How to Take the Medication - Enalapril
Enalapril comes in the form of an immediate and an extended-release tablet. This medicine is usually prescribed to take once or twice a day either with food or on an empty stomach. Carefully follow the instructions given by your doctor and on the prescription label. Don't exceed or skip the dose. Unless you talk to your doctor, do not stop taking medicine even if you feel better.