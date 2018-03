Disopyramide and its Interactions with Alcohol

Disopyramide interaction with Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication and if there is any drug-alcohol interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.



Drug Name : Disopyramide Disopyramide Interactions with Alcohol Consume alcohol cautiously with your doctor's knowledge while taking disopyramide. This is because alcohol may increase the side effects of disopyramide such as drowsiness, dizziness, lightheadedness.





How to Take the Medication - Disopyramide Disopyramide comes in the form of a capsule. Take disopyramide with a full glass of water. Don't crush or chew the capsule. Swallow the capsule whole as it is specially formulated to release the drug slowly into the body. Try to take the medicine at the same time every day. Changing the dose and schedule of taking the medicine may worsen the side effects. Follow the instructions given by your doctor and on the prescription label.