Dipyridamole and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Dipyridamole interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Dipyridamole
Dipyridamole is a coronary vasodilator, prescribed for blood clot events.
Dipyridamole Interactions with Food and Herbs
Ginkgo Biloba: When you take dipyridamole, you should not take ginkgo biloba as it increases the risk of bleeding.
Dipyridamole Interactions with Alcohol
Don't drink more than 3 alcoholic drinks when you are on dipyridamole as alcohol can increase the risk of stomach bleeding.
How to Take the Medication - Dipyridamole
Dipyridamole comes in the form of a tablet. You can take this 4 times in a day. Read and follow the instructions exactly as directed. Stick to the recommended dose. Do not stop the medicine suddenly without consulting the doctor.