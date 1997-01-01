Dexamethasone and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Dexamethasone interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Dexamethasone
Dexamethasone Oral is a corticosteroid, prescribed for certain conditions associated with decreased adrenal gland function.
Dexamethasone Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit and pomegranate juice: Dexamethasone is a corticosteroid that interacts with both grapefruit and pomegranate juice. These juices increase the concentration of this dexamethasone in the blood. They interfere with enzymes in the liver which are responsible for clearing the drug from the body.
Diuretic Herbs: Diuretic herbs like juniper, parsley, asparagus root when taken with dexamethasone may result in the loss of electrolytes.
Dexamethasone Interactions with Alcohol
Alcohol when taken with dexamethasone may increase the risk of stomach ulcers.
How to Take the Medication - Dexamethasone
Dexamethasone is available in the form of a tablet or a solution to take by mouth. Therefore it can be taken either with food or milk. Your doctor may tell you to follow low-sodium, low-salt, potassium-rich, or high-protein diet. Donâ€™t stop the medicine suddenly without consulting your doctor.