Codeine and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Codeine interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Codeine
Codeine is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for pain and cough. It is also used for diarrhea.
Trade Names
More...
Codeine Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit juice :Grapefruit juice interacts with codeine and reduces the analgesic property of the drug. Keep a gap of two to three hours between drug and the juice if you consume grapefruit juice regularly.
Marijuana (Cannabis) :When marijuana is taken along with codeine, it increases the state of drowsiness.
Codeine Interactions with Alcohol
When alcohol is taken by patients on codeine, it adds to the central nervous system (CNS) depressant effect of codeine.
How to Take the Medication - Codeine
You can take codeine as a tablet or a liquid orally with water. But, if you feel any signs of stomach irritation, you may take it with milk or food. It is often available as a combination with other medications. It is also available for injection.