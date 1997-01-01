Chlorpropamide and its Interactions with Alcohol

Chlorpropamide interaction with Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication and if there is any drug-alcohol interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Chlorpropamide
Chlorpropamide is a sulfonylurea antidiabetic drug, prescribed for type 2 diabetes. This medication helps to keep blood sugar levels under control.
Chlorpropamide Interactions with Alcohol
Drinking alcohol when you take chlorpropamide further reduces blood sugar level.
How to Take the Medication - Chlorpropamide
Chlorpropamide is usually taken once a day after breakfast. When you are on chlorpropamide, you need to check your blood sugar level frequently and your doctor may change the dose accordingly. Strictly follow the given instructions and a regular diet. Do not change the dose or the diet without consulting your doctor.