Chlorothiazide and its Interactions with Alcohol

Chlorothiazide interaction with Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication and if there is any drug-alcohol interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Chlorothiazide
Chlorothiazide is a thiazide diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure and fluid retention caused by various conditions.
Chlorothiazide Interactions with Alcohol
Intake of alcohol while taking chlorothiazide may cause severe lowering of blood pressure resulting in dizziness, headache, light headedness or fainting.
How to Take the Medication - Chlorothiazide
Chlorothiazide comes in the form of a tablet or suspension (liquid) to be taken once or twice a day. Take chlorothiazide as prescribed by your doctor. If you are allergic to this drug, let your doctor know about it. You should check your blood pressure regularly while on this medication.