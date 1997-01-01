Carbamazepine and its Interactions with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine

Carbamazepine interaction with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Carbamazepine
Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug, prescribed for epilepsy and bipolar disorder, as well as trigeminal neuralgia.
Trade Names
More...
Carbamazepine Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit juice, Kinnow juice, Pomegranate juice, Star fruit juice: Carbamazepine interacts with fruit juices like grapefruit juice, kinnow juice, pomegranate juice, and star fruit juice. As a result of these interactions, the serum drug level may increase. Strictly avoid such fruit juices while taking carbamazepine.
Carbamazepine Interactions with Alcohol
Carbamazepine alone can cause drowsiness. Intake of alcohol with carbamazepine further adds to the drowsiness caused by the drug.
Carbamazepine Interactions with Caffeine
Caffeine reduces the antiepileptic effect of the carbamazepine.
How to Take the Medication - Carbamazepine
Carbamazepine is usually available as a tablet, a chewable tablet, an extended-release (long-acting) tablet, an extended-release capsule, and as a suspension (liquid). The tablet, chewable tablet and suspension are taken 3-4 times in a day. The extended release tablet is taken twice a day with meals and the extended release capsule is taken twice a day either with food or on an empty stomach. Do not crush, chew or split the tablet or capsule. Swallow it as a whole.