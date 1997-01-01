Captopril and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Captopril interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Captopril
Captopril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor (ACE inhibitor), prescribed for high blood pressure (hypertension), congestive heart failure, myocardial infarction and kidney problems caused by diabetes.
Trade Names
Captopril Interactions with Food and Herbs
Potassium Rich Foods: Captopril has the capacity to increase potassium level in the blood. High levels of potassium can lead to irregular heartbeat. It is better to avoid potassium-rich foods like bananas, oranges and green leafy vegetables when you are on captopril.
Captopril Interactions with Alcohol
Intake of alcohol with captopril may result in unwanted side effects.
How to Take the Medication - Captopril
Captopril comes as a tablet. It is usually taken two to three times a day on an empty stomach preferably 1 hour before meal. Follow the instructions carefully as directed. Even if you feel better, do not stop taking medicine without talking to your doctor.