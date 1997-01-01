Bezafibrate and its Interactions with Alcohol

Bezafibrate interaction with Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication and if there is any drug-alcohol interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Bezafibrate
Bezafibrate is a fibrate drug, prescribed for high cholesterol in blood.
Bezafibrate Interactions with Alcohol
Avoid drinking alcohol when you are on bezafibrate as it may lead to liver problems or may increase the side effects of the drug on muscles resulting in rhabdomyolysis.
How to Take the Medication - Bezafibrate
Bezafibrate is available in the form of a tablet. It is usually taken three times a day. You may take it with food or on an empty stomach. Read the prescription label and follow the instructions exactly as given before taking the medicine. Clarify your doubts with your doctor as soon as possible. Don't stop taking medicine on your own, even if you feel well.