Aminocaproic acid and its Interactions with Alcohol

Aminocaproic acid interaction with Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication and if there is any drug-alcohol interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Aminocaproic acid
Aminocaproic Acid is an antidote, prescribed for excessive bleeding caused by fibrinolytic drugs. It may also be used in some other conditions to stop excessive bleeding e.g.abruptio placentae, bleeding after delivery etc.
Trade Names
Aminocaproic acid Interactions with Alcohol
Alcohol should be avoided with aminocaproic acid due to the possibility of an interaction.
How to Take the Medication - Aminocaproic acid
Aminocaproic acid is available in the form of a tablet, a syrup and an injection. You can take the oral medication with food or on an empty stomach every 3 to 6 hourly. Follow the instructions and dose exactly as directed by your doctor. You should not stop taking the medicine without consulting your doctor.