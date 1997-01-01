Albuterol and its Interactions with and Caffeine

Albuterol interaction with and Caffeine - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Albuterol
Albuterol (Salbutamol) is a short-acting β2-adrenergic receptor agonist, used to prevent and treat wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing, and chest tightness caused by lung diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD; a group of diseases that affect the lungs and airw
Trade Names
Albuterol Interactions with Caffeine
The interaction of caffeine containing food products with albuterol can result in symptoms of decreased sleep and nervousness.
How to Take the Medication - Albuterol
Albuterol comes in the form of a solution or an aerosol/powder to inhale by mouth using a special jet nebulizer or an inhaler, respectively. It is also available in the form of a tablet or syrup and an injection. Follow the prescription given by your doctor and also be aware of the instructions which are given on the label. Consult your doctor immediately if you want to change the dose. Do not change the dose without consulting the doctor as it may cause dangerous side effects,