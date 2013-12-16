medindia
  3. Toenail Fungus - Causes Symptoms Diagnosis Treatment Complications

Toenail Fungus / Onychomycosis of Toenail

Written by avinash ramani | Medically Reviewed by dr. simi paknikar
Average
4.3
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

About

Toenail fungus or onychomycosis of toenail is a common fungal infection of toenails, often affecting adults. It is also known as dermatophytic onychomycosis or tinea unguium. Toenail fungus is commonly caused by a fungus called Trichophyton rubrum, which belongs to the group of fungi called dermatophytes. Dermatophytic onychomycosis accounts for more than half of all nail diseases and abnormalities.

Toenail Fungus / Onychomycosis of Toenail

Toenail fungus commonly occurs following spread of fungal infection from nearby areas especially the toes. This apart, a recently damaged nail due to injury is also highly prone to the fungal infection.

Factors which increase the risk of toenail fungal infections include using public swimming pools, gyms, or shower rooms. Wearing closed footwear for most of the day provide ideal conditions for fungal growth. Medical conditions like diabetes, psoriasis, and poor immunity due to chemotherapy, immuno-supressant therapy or AIDS increase the risk for toenail fungal infections. People who sweat a lot or have moist skin are also prone to develop these infections. Hot, humid or damp climates can also cause fungal infection; hence, fungal infections are common in monsoons.

Risk Factors of Toenail Fungal Infection: Public Swimming Pools

The common symptoms of a toenail fungal infection include itching, brittleness and change in the shape of the nails wherein the outside edges of nails get crumbled, discoloration of the nail with white, green or yellow streaks and loss of luster or shine in the nails occur. The nails may eventually thicken and loosen off.

Oral antifungal medications such as fluconazole, griseofulvin, terbinafine and itraconazole are usually prescribed depending upon the level of infection. Medicines for topical application like clotrimazole, butenafine, miconazole, ciclopirox (ciclopiroxolamine) or amorolfine are also often prescribed along with oral medicines to treat toenail fungus.

Causes of Toenail Fungal Infection

Dermatophyte fungi are the most common causative organisms for fungal nail infections or onychomycosis. These fungi commonly cause skin and nail diseases in humans and animals. Dermatophytes cause infections of skin, hair and nails because they strive on nutrients from keratinized materials. These organisms usually colonize on keratin tissues to cause inflammation. Dermatophytic onychomycosis accounts for nearly half of all nail diseases and abnormalities.

Other pathogenic fungi including yeasts like Candida and non-dermatophytic molds such as Scytalidium, Scopulariopsis or Aspergillus may also cause toenail infection.

Causes of Toenail Fungal Infection: Dermatophyte Fungi

Symptoms of Toenail Fungal Infection

Usual features of toenail fungus include:

Brittleness and discoloration of the nail with white, green or yellow streaks.

Symptoms of Toenail Fungal Infection: Yellow Streaks

The outside edges of the nail may start crumbling.

Rubbish / debris build-up under the nails.

Thickening and loosening of the nails

Loss of nail luster resulting in dull nails.

Pain may be present if the skin underlying the nails is affected.

Diagnosis of Toenail Fungal Infection

Physical examination of the nails itself would confirm a fungal infection. However, the debris remains are usually sent for laboratory culture tests to confirm the causative organism.

Since some bacteria and other types of fungi such as yeasts and molds can also cause nail infections, it is important to find out the exact species of organism that caused the infection. This would help in giving the right medications and the best treatment.

Treatment of Toenail Fungal Infection

Systemic (oral) antifungal medications such as fluconazole, griseofulvin, terbinafine and itraconazole are usually prescribed depending upon the level of infection. Medicines for topical application like clotrimazole, butenafine, miconazole, ciclopirox (ciclopiroxolamine) or amorolfine are also often prescribed along with systemic medicines to treat toenail fungus.

Treatment of Toenail Fungal Infection: Systemic (Oral) Antifungal Medications

Complications of Toenail Fungal Infection

Complications due to fungal nail infections are common in people with diabetes, or those who have poor immunity, including organ transplant recipients. Diabetics will have a potential risk of developing cellulitis, a dangerous bacterial infection due to nerve and vascular impairment in diabetes. Another rare, but potentially dangerous complication is osteomyelitis or infection of the bone.

Complications of Toenail Fungal Infection: Diabetes

Published on Dec 16, 2013

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Show More Related Topics

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Health Topics A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Medindia Health Topics Search

Infectious Diseases

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Doctor Search

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

Toenail Fungus - Related News

Toenail May Help Identify Exposure To Environmental Arsenic
Toenail May Help Identify Exposure To Environmental Arsenic
Toenails Predict Lung Cancer
Toenails Predict Lung Cancer
Potential Link Between Toenail Arsenic Concentration and Fat Intake
Potential Link Between Toenail Arsenic Concentration and Fat Intake
View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.