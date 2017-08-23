What is Nocturnal Polyuria?

Nocturnal polyuria syndrome is the passage of increased urine during the night, waking the patient up from sleep. The urine output equals more than 20% of the daily total in younger persons and more than 33% in elderly individuals.



It is important to remember that persons with nocturnal polyuria syndrome have normal 24 hour urinary output not exceeding 40 ml/kg body weight.



A measurement devised to standardize the clinical diagnosis of nocturnal polyuria syndrome is the nocturnal polyuria index (NPi) i.e. the nocturnal urine output as a percentage of the 24-hour urine output. Persons with NPi greater than 35 percent are said to have nocturnal polyuria.



