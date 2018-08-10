Zika Virus Alert for Bihar After a Siwan Youth Tests Positive

State health department official reported that state government had been notified about the youth, Pankaj Chourasia who was tested positive for Zika in Jaipur had visited Siwan from August 28 to September 12.
‘The state health department alerted Bihar and has warned all 38 districts to keep a close watch on people suffering from Zika symptoms after a 22- year-old from Siwan tested positive for the Zika virus.’
The Bihar health department quickly dispatched a team to Siwan to take all eight family members of Chourasia under surveillance, but none of them exhibited symptoms of Zika.
Nonetheless, the state health department has warned all 38 districts to keep a close watch on people suffering from Zika symptoms.
Source: Medindia