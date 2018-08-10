medindia
Zika Virus Alert for Bihar After a Siwan Youth Tests Positive

by Iswarya on  October 8, 2018 at 12:00 PM
Ministry of health and family welfare alerted Bihar on Sunday after a 22- year-old man from Siwan, studying in Jaipur, tested positive for the extremely rare Zika virus.
State health department official reported that state government had been notified about the youth, Pankaj Chourasia who was tested positive for Zika in Jaipur had visited Siwan from August 28 to September 12.

The Bihar health department quickly dispatched a team to Siwan to take all eight family members of Chourasia under surveillance, but none of them exhibited symptoms of Zika.

Nonetheless, the state health department has warned all 38 districts to keep a close watch on people suffering from Zika symptoms.

