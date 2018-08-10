medindia
Osteoporosis Drug May Prevent Bone Fractures in Elderly Women

by Iswarya on  October 8, 2018 at 12:39 PM
Drug which is used to treat bone-thinning disease is safe and can prevent fractures in older women who are at risk of mild bone loss, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Osteoporosis Drug May Prevent Bone Fractures in Elderly Women

The risk of non-vertebral or vertebral fragility fractures was significantly lower in women with osteopenia who received zoledronate than in women who received placebo.

"The need to establish treatment efficacy in osteopenia has become more pressing, given the clinical trend to base intervention decisions on absolute fracture risk," Ian R. Reid, from the University's department of medicine at Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, was quoted as saying to the healio.com.

"Zoledronate (also known as zoledronic acid) has characteristics that make it attractive for use in women who have osteopenia.

"It is administered by intravenous injection at intervals of one year or longer, and is preferred over oral bisphosphonates by a majority of patients and has had a satisfactory safety profile," Reid said.

Currently, Bisphosphonates are used to prevent fractures in patients with osteoporosis. However, their efficacy in women with osteopenia is unknown, the researchers said.

Most fractures in postmenopausal women occur in those with osteopenia, so therapies that are effective in women with osteopenia are needed.

In the study, the team included 2,000 women aged 65 and older at earlier stages of osteopenia.

The participants were randomly assigned to a 5 mg injection of zoledronate every 18 months for six years or saline injections at the same intervals.

As compared with the placebo group, women who received zoledronate had a lower risk of non-vertebral fragility fractures, symptomatic fractures, vertebral fractures, and height loss, the results showed.

Source: IANS

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

