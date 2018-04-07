Zika Virus May Be Causing More Pregnancy Losses Than Believed

Highlights:
Zika virus infection
- Zika virus infection during pregnancy might be associated with
higher incidence of miscarriages and stillbirths (babies born dead), even
if women do not show any clinical features of the
illness
- Zika virus infection during
pregnancy is known to affect the developing fetus (baby in the womb)
leading to birth defects, especially brain abnormalities such as
microcephaly (small brain)
- All pregnant women living in areas
where the virus is widespread should be screened for Zika virus infection
(even if they appear to be well) and managed accordingly if found to be
positive
in pregnancy, although it may not
causing any visible symptoms can still harm the baby leading to miscarriage
or stillbirth
,
according to recent research conducted across several institutions, including
the California National Primate Research Center at University of California,
Davis.
The findings of the study appear in Nature
Medicine
on 2nd
July.
Potential Gaps In Earlier Human Studies on Zika Virus
Infection In Pregnancy
- Previous research on Zika infection
during pregnancy only estimated fetal loss and stillbirths in women who
showed obvious signs or symptoms of the viral infection.
- Interestingly, a recent study in
women who were known to have been infected with the virus earlier found
that 5 percent suffered a miscarriage or delivered stillborn babies
"There are limitations to the human
studies, which rely on symptomatic infections," said Dawn Dudley, lead
author of the study and scientist in the University of Wisconsin-Madison's
Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine. "Women get enrolled in
the studies because they have Zika symptoms, but we know that up to half of the
people who have Zika don't show any symptoms at all. So, the pregnancy studies
are probably missing half of the people who have Zika."
Clinical features of
Zika Virus Infection
Zika virus is primarily transmitted by the
bite of infected Aedes
aegypti mosquitoes
. However,
the spread of infection can also occur through blood transfusions and sexual
contact.
‘Screening all pregnant women living in areas where Zika virus infection is widespread is essential in order to prevent fetal complications even if they do not show signs of disease.’
Zika virus infection in human adults
presents with fever, headache, joint and muscle pain, skin rash as well as red
eyes; however, most infections may not show these characteristics and are
asymptomatic.
The various abnormalities encountered in
babies infected with Zika virus during pregnancy include microcephaly
, brain
calcification, microphthalmia (small eyes), enlarged ventricles of the brain
and cysts in the area adjacent to ventricles (periventricular cysts). The baby
also does not show the growth and development expected for its' gestational
age.
At present, there is no
medicine to treat the virus or a vaccine to prevent infection.
Details of Study
- Data for the study was gathered from
six National Primate Research Centers (NPRCs), where scientists were able
to control the timing and method of infection, which would not be possible
in human studies
- The study included pregnant monkeys
-- rhesus macaques at the California, Oregon, Tulane and Wisconsin NPRCs,
pigtail macaques at the Washington NPRC
and common marmosets at the Southwest NPRC
- The study team closely monitored the
pregnant monkeys to follow the progress of the Zika virus within the
bodies and into their babies as well as the placental tissue that is
crucial to fetal growth and development
- The findings of the study reveal
that 26 percent of nonhuman
primates infected with Zika virus during pregnancy
experienced miscarriage or stillbirth although the animals themselves did
not show any obvious signs or symptoms of the infection.
- The timing of infection had an
important impact on fetal loss. Exposure to Zika virus infection during
the first trimester (initial 12 weeks) of pregnancy was associated with
higher rate of fetal loss, a finding similar to observations in human
studies.
- Ultrasound imaging of the pregnant
animals showed that the placenta, an organ formed during pregnancy which
contributes to the baby's growth and development was abnormal, with
increased calcium deposits
"These rates of fetal losses and stillbirths in Zika-infected
pregnant monkeys were about four-fold higher than what is normally seen in
unexposed monkey populations at these research centers," said Koen Van
Rompay, corresponding author and core scientist at the California National
Primate Research Center. "Many of the fetal and placental tissues had
evidence of Zika virus replication and also had pathological lesions, which further
supports the role of Zika virus in this detrimental outcome."
Care of Pregnant Women
Living In Zika Virus Prevalent Regions
The Zika virus is widespread in several
countries in Africa, South America, Asia and the Caribbean. Women living in
these areas are likely to be exposed to the infection even if they do not
display the clinical features and may suffer a miscarriage
due to the subclinical Zika virus infection, which goes undiagnosed.
Pregnant women living in such regions
should be therefore tested for infection during the first pregnancy visit in
the first trimester and again during her check-up in the second trimester. If
tests are positive, further investigations such as ultrasound
and specialized imaging tests
should be carried out to look for the presence of fetal
abnormalities. The decision on further treatment should be made
accordingly.
Prevention of Zika
Virus Infection
